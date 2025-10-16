Documentary about Pras Michél's path from Fugees star to convicted spy in the works

Pras Michel attends Gold Bar on October 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Pras Michél has teamed with Mark Wahlberg for a documentary about his journey from member of the Grammy-winning Fugees to a target in the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

The case alleges he laundered money that financier Jho Low stole from Malaysia's state-owned investment fund, 1MDB, to support the reelection campaign of Barack Obama in 2012 and convince the U.S. government to send Guo Wengui back to China, The Associated Press reports. He was also accused of using millions of dollars to bribe Donald Trump's administration into dropping an investigation into Low's embezzlement.

"Everyone is fascinated by all the twists and turns, like it's some kind of thriller," Pras says to Variety. "But for me, this is just my life — the real, messy, complicated truth of what I've been living through."

Wahlberg says he's "rooting for Pras and excited to tell his story," which co-producer Archie Gips describes as a "surprising mix of pop culture and geopolitical intrigue that feels like a spy thriller come to life."

