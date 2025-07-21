Dionne Warwick’s early career explored in new box set

SoulMusic Records/Second Disc Records
By Jill Lances

A new box set chronicling the early days of Dionne Warwick's musical career will be released in August.

Make It Easy on Yourself: The Scepter Recordings, 1962-1971 is a 12-CD collection that will drop Aug. 1. It features 280 tracks, including 60 rare bonus tracks, 16 of which have never been released before.

“I am so very thrilled about this wonderful collection of my recordings!” Dionne says. “It is truly something that I myself would buy.”

The set covers the first decade of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's career, including her collaborations with songwriter-producers Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

Some of the bonus material in the set includes never-before-heard alternative takes of songs like "Don't Say I Didn't Tell You So," "Who Gets the Guy," "Walk the Way You Talk" and "We've Only Just Begun," as well as a duet featuring Warwick and Leslie Uggams on "Try to See it My Way."

The set also includes a bonus disc, Always Something There: Live & Studio Gems from The Scepter Vaults, which includes a previously unreleased concert recorded in Washington, D.C., in 1969.

