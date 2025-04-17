Dewayne Perkins talks working with Seth Rogen on 'The Studio': 'He's been my blueprint for a while'

Seth Rogen is the head of a film production company in the new Apple TV+ show The Studio. His character, Mark Remick, gets promoted at Continental Studios and attempts to maneuver the ups and down in Hollywood while adjusting to the demands of his new role.

In the show, Mark often meets up with his team to brainstorm ideas about films, promotion and more. Dewayne Perkins, who portrays Tyler, Continental Studio's head of publicity, tells ABC Audio about his experience of working with Rogen.

"It was great. I worked with Seth Rogen first as a writer. I was a co-EP on Sausage Party, the animated show on Amazon. And I feel like that was when we first met and he really got to see kind of my comedic chops and kind of how I function in an ensemble and working spaces. So going into The Studio, I felt a level of comfort and ease, and everybody was just very chill," Dewayne says.

"I joke with [Seth] and I always tell him, like, he's the best white man I've ever worked with," he continues. "He's been my blueprint for a while. ... Kind of the multi-hyphenate aspect of it where he can have his stoner movies, he can act in Oscar-nominated movies, he could produce shows like The Boys, but then he can write Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Like, I just enjoy people who have the power to kind of exist the way that they want to. And so that is something I really was learning on set, seeing him act and direct at the same time."

