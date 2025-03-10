Details for Angie Stone's homegoing services unveiled

The details for Angie Stone's homegoing service have been revealed, giving friends, family and collaborators an opportunity to say their last goodbyes.

The homegoing service will take place at the Word of Faith Cathedral in Austell, Georgia, on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. A public viewing is scheduled on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at First Nazareth Baptist Church in Angie's hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, followed by a homegoing celebration that is open to all.

Tyler Perry, Kirk Franklin, Anthony Hamilton, Tamela Mann, Musiq Soulchild and more are a few of the artists that will either perform or appear as guest speakers.

Those interested in attending can register at Angie Stone's Homegoing (ATLANTA) Services, with flowers accepted at First Nazareth.

Angie passed away as a result of a fatal car crash. She was 63 years old.

