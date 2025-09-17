Decomposing body found in Tesla registered to singer D4vd identified as teen girl

d4vd attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Police have identified the deceased body found in the impounded Tesla registered to D4vd, according to ABC7. They have determined the female victim was 14 to 15 years old and are in the process of locating her next of kin.

ABC7 reports the teen was 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighed 71 pounds. She had wavy black hair and a tattoo reading, "Shhh..." on her right finger. Her name was not disclosed, and her cause of death is still not known.

The teen's body was discovered on Sept. 8 after police responded to calls of a foul odor coming from a tow yard near Mansfield Avenue and Romaine Street in Hollywood. Los Angeles Police Department sources say she was found in a bag in the front trunk of the Tesla wearing a tube top, stud earrings, a yellow bracelet and black leggings.

Sources told ABC she appeared to have been dead for a while as her body was decomposing.

