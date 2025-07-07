Cory Hardrict talks return to 'The Chi,' says 'people are gonna really dig' storyline

Cory Hardrict is back for season 7 of The Chi. His character, Dante, made his return in episode five to officiate the wedding for Dom (LaLa Anthony) and Jamal (Vic Mensa) after receiving his online certification.

It's a far cry from his initial introduction as an independent rapper and client of Tiff (Hannaha Hall), who once had an affair with him.

Ahead of the season, Cory talked to ABC Audio about his return to the show, describing his character as "turning over" and showing "a different kind of thing to him" than seen in previous seasons.

"It's a little comedy, he got a little comedic twist to him and there's an arc that I can't give away that people are gonna really dig," he said.

Cory said he hopes he can continue to be part of the show, telling ABC Audio, "I have a lot of fun shooting in my hometown."

The Chi is available to stream on Paramount+.

