Computer science has gone mainstream in US education, yet young women are still underrepresented in Florida

ScholarshipInstitute.org analyzed Code.org's 2024 State of Computer Science Education report to look at computer science offerings in Georgia and why the gender gap persists.

With technology transforming every aspect of peoples' lives, careers in science, technology, engineering, and math have taken off. The evolution of tech startups, mobile apps, social media platforms, artificial intelligence, and video games like Minecraft have all put STEM in the spotlight.

When the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation, the demand for skilled workers in the tech fields rose even more, especially for those in computer science and coding. In 2024, 3 in 5 high schools offered foundational computer science courses, and 11 states required computer science credit for graduation, according to the latest annual report from advocacy group Code.org.

In Florida, 38% of high schools offer computer science courses. During the 2023-2024 school year, about 32% of students who enrolled in these classes were girls, compared to 32.5% of high school computer science students nationwide.

Based on a national analysis, ScholarshipInstitute.org analyzed data from Code.org's 2024 State of Computer Science Education report to illustrate the gender gap in computer science education as coding courses become the norm in K-12 schools and how Florida compares. Under-resourced schools, shifts in the industry, and cutbacks in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives have created disparities. As STEM learning goes mainstream, gaps in tech education disproportionately impact the career outcomes of women in these fields.

A column chart showing the percentage of U.S. schools that have offered foundational computer science courses each year since 2019. Prevalence has grown every year, going from 47% in 2019 to 60% in 2024. (Stacker/Stacker)

Coding classes become commonplace

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that from 2021 to 2031, careers in STEM will grow 11%—twice the rate of all occupations. By then, annual STEM salaries will average just over $100,000. This expected growth has been met with the rise in computer science programs to increase student readiness for STEM careers. In 2019, the number of high schools offering a computer science course was 47%. That number has risen to 60% in just five years. It wasn't always this way—historically, digital transformation has been slow going, especially in the education space.

In 2010, AP Computer Science was only available in 9% of American high schools. Around that time, policymakers emphasized teaching students how to use technology rather than empowering them to create it, highlighting a significant gap in educational priorities. That same year, when students competed in the FIRST Robotics Finals in Atlanta, the U.S. was still lagging behind other nations in math and science literacy.

This progress sped up during the COVID-19 pandemic when educators and students of all ages went online for instruction. Distance education led to a boom in the use of technology to enhance learning, which continued even after students returned to the classroom in a post-pandemic world.

A map of the U.S. showing the rate of high schools in each state that offered foundational computer science courses in 2024. Eastern U.S. high schools are more likely to teach coding while schools in central and southwestern states are less likely to offer computer science education. (Stacker/Stacker)

Computer science course availability varies significantly by state

Computer science education lays the foundation for some of the top-ranking jobs in STEM, helping students gain skills for lucrative roles in cybersecurity, generative AI, and data science.

Incorporating coding into the curriculum through state funding, legislation, and educator training is seen in Eastern states like Indiana, Alabama, and Maryland. However, computer science curriculum has been met with financial and policy challenges in Southern states like Florida. National standards in computer science education help schools ensure they are aligned with research, teacher training, and best practices to set K-12 students up for success. Through Code.org's advocacy, progress in this area has been encouraging. The number of states implementing K-12 computer science standards increased from six in 2017 to 43 in 2024.

According to Code.org, partnerships with STEM organizations, robust policies, and increased funding can prepare students for careers in technology. A collaboration with the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts to offer training through Code.org's computer science team got 750 of the state's high school teachers certified in computer science.

In the West, Nevada was among the first states to pass a computer science graduation requirement in 2017. In 2024, an estimated 3 in 4 of the state's middle schools are known to offer a computer science education, demonstrating an encouraging trickle-down effect. In the South, Mississippi has poured over $4 million into computer science education in the last five years, while Alabama now requires computer science education for graduation starting with the class of 2032.

A bar chart titled, 1 in 3 computer science students are young women, with a note saying women's representation in high school computer science remaining unchanged for the past four years. 67.5% of students are male, 32.5% are female, and 0.1% identify as nonbinary. (Stacker/Stacker)

ScholarshipInstitute.org

High school girls remain far less likely to benefit from computer science education due to systemic barriers

While good inroads have been made to offer computer science education nationally, there are still gaps when it comes to gender. In a field primarily pioneered by women for decades, the narrative of computer science shifted in the 1980s when personal computers popped up in homes. Men began to dominate the STEM fields and continue to outnumber women.

Gender parity in middle school shifts in high school, with young women making up only a third of students enrolled in these courses. Rather than a lack of interest, research suggests that women and girls are systematically dissuaded from the STEM fields in their academic lives. When women do decide to pursue STEM careers, those in computing jobs face more gender discrimination than men and their non-STEM counterparts, according to a 2017 Pew Research survey. They also earn 29% less than men for the same job.

Mentorship programs, accelerators, and networking events have kept more women and gender-diverse professionals in the field. However, these efforts have not stopped women from exiting STEM, citing burnout, lack of diversity, barriers to advancement, and gender bias.

It hasn't helped that the tech sector is pushing back progress by cutting diversity, equity, and inclusion teams and pulling resources from organizations dedicated to advancing women in STEM, like the decades-old nonprofit, Women Who Code, which built a community of 360,000 people in 145 countries.

As tech careers shift and the industry grows, the education and tech sectors must collaborate on equitable initiatives and policy-driven action to help students and educators thrive in the jobs of the future.

