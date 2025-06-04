Coco Jones hopes fans 'learn more about themselves' through her debut album, 'Why Not More?'

When Beyoncé released "Grown Woman," she sang, "I'm a grown woman/ I can do whatever I want." Coco Jones' latest album, Why Not More?, might as well be a real-life interpretation of that song. With a background in Disney and years of being told what to do from her labels, Coco is now the one steering the wheel for the album.

“I feel like because of my Disney past sometimes people see me like younger than I am or I guess more sheltered or something,” she tells ABC Audio. “But I really wanted to show, especially with songs like 'Taste' or 'A-E-O-M-G,' like, I'm grown.”

Part of that growth involved learning to block outside noise and to lean into her own vision.

"I think What I Didn't Tell You EP, I was so new to all of this, being signed as an adult after being independent since I was 16," she says. "I kind of just didn't want people to let me choose. I wasn't sure if I knew for myself. So, the difference I think would be, I made a lot of the decisions myself this time."

Why Not More? is the result of the challenge of trusting her authentic self and transcending the notion that R&B is just about heartbreak.

"I wanted to have some songs that are just more about love and the positives of a relationship and also some songs where you're big-upping yourself," Coco says.

Her goal for the album is for people to "learn more about themselves" through it. "I think 'why not more?' was the question I was asking myself when I felt like I wanted to do things, but I was scared of doing them. I hope that they have some self-realization and they find some useful songs in their journey of just trying to figure out who they are."

