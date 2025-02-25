Coco Jones announces Why Not More? tour

Coco Jones has announced that she's heading out on the road to support her upcoming debut album, Why Not More? Kicking off on May 6 at The Fillmore Philadelphia, the trek will consist of 33 shows across the U.S. and Canada, including major cities New York, LA, Atlanta, Chicago and Nashville, where she'll wrap things up on June 26. Supporting guests tapped for the show are Lady London and TA Thomas.

Tickets for the Why Not More? tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time on therealcocojones.com, with early access available to fans who sign up on the website.

Coco's debut album, now available to preorder, will arrive on April 25.

