City of Boston to honor New Edition with official day + street

New Edition will be honored in Boston for their impact on the city and the music industry in celebration of their 42nd anniversary. Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday that the R&B group will be celebrated with a community block party and the official declaration of Aug. 30 as New Edition Day. Boston will also hold a ceremony that day to rename the intersection of Ambrose Street and Albany Street in Roxbury — the neighborhood where the group was founded — New Edition Way.

"It is an honor to welcome home Roxbury natives New Edition to celebrate their global impact, from our communities here in Boston to the music industry worldwide," Wu said in a statement. "Thank you to all of our City teams for their work in putting on this vibrant series of events that will bring community members together in recognition of our local, homegrown group. This is a unique opportunity to bring Boston's neighborhoods together in a celebration of culture, pride and community and I encourage every community member to join us to celebrate New Edition's tremendous impact."

Bobby Brown said the "honor means the world," especially coming from the city "where it all began."

Ricky Bell adds he's "truly grateful for the privilege of being made a permanent fixture" in Boston, which "has played such a significant role in shaping our lives and career."

“It brings me immense joy to think that future generations of my family, friends, and #NE4Lifers from all over the world will be able to walk and drive down New Edition Way," he continued. "This honor is mind-blowing in the most awesome way. 02119 IS and WILL always be my home.”

