Cities with the most expensive homes in the The Villages metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the The Villages metro area using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the The Villages metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Coleman, FL

- Typical home value: $179,012

- 1-year price change: -4.8%

- 5-year price change: +32.8%

#7. Lake Panasoffkee, FL

- Typical home value: $208,721

- 1-year price change: -2.4%

- 5-year price change: +52.2%

#6. Bushnell, FL

- Typical home value: $287,974

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +51.5%

#5. Wildwood, FL

- Typical home value: $290,234

- 1-year price change: -0.4%

- 5-year price change: +44.2%

#4. Webster, FL

- Typical home value: $292,199

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +56.2%

#3. Center Hill, FL

- Typical home value: $316,859

- 1-year price change: -1.1%

- 5-year price change: +42.8%

#2. Oxford, FL

- Typical home value: $357,706

- 1-year price change: -0.0%

- 5-year price change: +42.0%

#1. The Villages, FL

- Typical home value: $403,248

- 1-year price change: -1.0%

- 5-year price change: +36.0%