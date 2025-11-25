Ciara performs flash mob in New York City's Time Square

Ciara got "Low" in the New York City streets for her very own flash mob. In a newly released video, she joins a group of 40 dancers, who kick off the clip showing off their moves to her song "BRB" right in the middle of Times Square. She dances with them to "Low" featuring Diamond Platnumz and "Nice n' Sweet" before posing for pictures and hopping into her ride.

"I just knew being in the streets of New York dancing to 'Low' and 'Nice n' Sweet,' which are very New York-ish, there's an Afro-Caribbean influence in it — we know New York breeds that kind of energy throughout the streets," Ciara told Billboard's Delisa Shannon. "So it just felt like the perfect place to have this moment and another 'this place feels like home' moment for me, which I loved."

Though she's from Atlanta, she says she has a second home in New York, where her family moved after husband Russell Wilson was drafted to the New York Giants.

"New York is showing our family tremendous love,” Ciara says. “And as an artist, I feel like New York has put their arms around me too. And so this is another place that I call home."

"There’s just something so magical about being in the streets of New York," she continues, noting this is the first time she had a flash mob where she just went "out in the middle of the streets and start dancing.”

You can watch Ciara's New York City flash mob on YouTube.

