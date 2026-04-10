Chris Brown and Usher announce R&B tour

Chris Brown and Usher at Cafe Iguana Pines on January 29, 2016, in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

Instead of taking part in a Verzuz battle, Chris Brown and Usher are joining forces to try some new things and spark some new flames on the road. The two have announced a joint tour titled R&B Tour, an acronym for their last names Raymond & Brown.

In a video on Instagram, each artist hops on a motorcycle from his respective part of town and speeds through the street. Along the way, fans receive notifications on their phones. The two eventually meet in a parking lot, remove their helmets, walk into a venue and step into an elevator.

"It's time," Usher says, to which Chris responds, "Hell, yeah." The video ends with the pair walking onstage to loud applause.

Dates and cities for the tour have not been announced.

Chris and Usher previously collaborated on "New Flames" and "Party." Usher also appeared on a remix to Chris' "It Depends" and joined him as a surprise guest during his Breezy Bowl concert in Atlanta in October.

"This [is] my motherf****** brother for life. I’m so happy to be sharing the same stage with him," Chris said of Usher at the time.

“I know me and [Bow Wow], earlier, we came up young. We came up looking at him, Michael Jackson, a couple other people. Ain’t too many people f****** with Usher," he continued. "I’m just being real — he’s the greatest. My brother, I appreciate you."

The news arrives with the release of Chris' new single, "It's Obvious." "It's OBVIOUS I'm tryna start the summer up!" he wrote on Instagram. His next album, Brown, will arrive on May 8.

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