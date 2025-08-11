Chris Brown surprises fan with $10K, tickets to Breezy Bowl show and a brand-new car

A Chris Brown fan and her mother were recently gifted with the ultimate experience. Influencer Zachery Dereniowski aka MD Motivator teamed with Chris and his daughter Royalty Brown to deliver a multipart prize to the mother-daughter duo.

In a recap of the experience, a 13-year-old named Gabby recognizes Royalty and poses for a photo with her. She and her mother are then presented with the option to purchase a $1 mystery ticket for the opportunity to see what is in a "Breezy Bowl." Gabby's mom pays Zach $5 and is presented with a bowl in which they find $10,000.

Royalty then delivers the news that Chris would like to meet them after they enjoy the night at his concert. “This is the best night of my life," Gabby says from the crowd at Chris' concert. She also shared a few words about the influence Chris has had on her dancing.

Following the show, Gabby and her mom met Chris, who had another surprise in store for them: a brand-new car. He told Gabby to continue dancing and to never give up.

Chris is on the road as part of his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, which celebrates 20 years of his career. The next stop is New Jersey, where he'll performing two nights at MetLife Stadium.

