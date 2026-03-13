Chase Infiniti honored at 'Essence' Black Women in Hollywood event

Chase Infiniti was one of several women honored at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood event Thursday. While accepting her rising star award, the actress, who played Willa in One Battle After Another, shared how helpful Black women have been on her Hollywood journey.

"I've only had two projects released so far, but on both of those sets, I had the honor of working alongside incredible Black women," Chase said, as per The Hollywood Reporter. "From the very start of my [One Battle After Another casting,] which lasted for over six months, I was able to go through that process with the incredible Regina Hall, and she gave me her time and advice and cared for me from the start before the role of Willa was even mine. She encouraged me to find my own voice as Willa and was there for me anytime I needed her. The last six months have been filled with many firsts, but having Teyana [Taylor] and Regina by my side through all made it so much sweeter."

Chase also acknowledged Ruth Negga, with whom she worked on Presumed Innocent and who continues to be a "constant force in my life."

"My career, though it's just starting, has been marked by the generosity and mentorship of other Black women who paved the path for me," she said, according to THR. "And I feel grateful and honored to be here today, but more than anything, extremely grateful to have been welcomed into this community."

Other women honored during Black Women in Hollywood, which was hosted by Marsai Martin, were Kerry Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and some of the cast and crew members of Sinners. There were also musical performances by Tyrese, who performed "Sweet Lady," and Mya, who closed the event with a rendition of "Unbreakable."

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