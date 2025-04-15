Charlie Wilson enlists some friends for Uncle Charlie's R&B Cookout Tour

You’re invited to Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout.

Charlie Wilson has announced his summer tour, featuring a lineup including Babyface, K-Ci Hailey and El DeBarge. They promise to “take fans on a journey through some of R&B’s most cherished classics,” according to a press release.

The trek kicks off Aug. 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and hits major cities across the U.S. before wrapping Oct. 12 in Memphis, Tennessee.

“This tour is unlike anything I’ve done before. As someone who truly loves R&B, getting to share the stage with my friends Babyface, K-Ci, and El is something I’m really looking forward to," Wilson says in a statement.

"I’ve been performing for so long that my audience isn’t just made up of fans, it really has become a family,” he adds. “Over the years, I’ve come to recognize so many faces, and we’ve grown together through the music. The R&B cookout is gonna be one big family reunion for us and our fans.”

In select cities, there will be a VIP cookout before the show that "brings the backyard to the venue" with a food menu and specialty cocktails.

Tickets for Uncle Charlie's R&B Cookout Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. local time at unclecharliescookout.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.