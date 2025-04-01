Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills extend The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage tour

A second leg has been added to The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage tour, starring legends Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills.

The new dates will kick off Sept. 19 in Greensboro, months after the first leg ends on June 1. Atlanta, Memphis, Newark, Milwaukee, Detroit and Atlantic City are also on the updated tour schedule, which will wrap Oct. 5 in Cleveland. Tickets go on sale via a presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time at BlackPromotersCollective.com, with a general sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"Sharing the stage with my amazing sisters is an absolute honor," Chaka said in a statement. "Music is about connection, and this will be a celebration of the joy, power, and love that it brings to us all."

Patti teases the tour is "going to be something special," and Stephanie adds the ladies are eager to perform for their fans.

“I’m excited to tour with my beautiful sisters! Our different styles unite in love, compassion and understanding and it’s important to come together now," Stephanie said in a statement. "Performing with Chaka, Patti, and Gladys for you will be electrifying. We can’t wait to see you."

