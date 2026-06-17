Cardi B, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Doechii and more to perform at BET Awards 2026

Doechii during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The BET Awards wouldn't be a show without the artists taking the stage. Among those set to perform at the 2026 show are Cardi B, Common, Doechi, French Montana and Max B, and Jill Scott, who is currently on her To Whom This May Concern tour.

Queen Latifah, who will be inducted at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November, will also be in attendance, along with Rick Ross, Kehlani, Tems, The War and Treaty, kwn on the BET Amplified stage and T.I., who is releasing his final album, Kill the King, on June 26.

"BET Awards has always been a celebration of the artists, visionaries, and cultural moments that shape our community and move culture forward," BET's Connie Orlando said in a statement. "This year's show brings together an extraordinary mix of legends, superstars, and emerging talent whose influence continues to resonate across generations. From powerful performances to historic tributes, we're creating the kind of unforgettable moments that define the BET Awards. And we're only getting started."

More stars who will be attending and surprise moments will be announced ahead of the show, which will be hosted by Druski, with MC Lyte returning as an announcer.

BET Awards 2026 is scheduled for June 28. It will air live on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET and reair at 8 p.m. PT.

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