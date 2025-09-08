Busta Rhymes says being recipient of Rock the Bells Visionary Award 'is incredible'

Busta Rhymes racked up another award honoring his contributions to music Sunday, and he says it's an "incredible" feeling.

"Everything is beautiful, everything is blessed and we're gonna stay right in the blessed energy space," he told Billboard ahead of receiving the Rock the Bells Visionary Award at the 2025 MTV VMAs. He said the love he's recently received has "evolved into new heights."

“It’s a whole other thing to be getting it from your community and your folks and even more so in the abundance that it’s been happening in," Busta said, referencing previously received honors like the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Harlem Week's Hip-Hop Icon Award.

Asked to give advice on how to achieve longevity in the culture, Busta says it's all in the love of the craft.

“The most important thing is to really understand the difference between doing this because you love it and doing it because you just trying to get a bag,” he said. “I would be doing this if there was no money."

He continued, "It’s kind of like blurring out the noise, loving what you do, being passionate about what you do and just being committed no matter what people do to deter you from what you’re feeling and believing in and what you really see in your vision for what you think it should be."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.