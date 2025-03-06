Busta Rhymes, Doechii and more to perform at Glastonbury 2025

Disney/Stewart Cook
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The lineup for the 2025 edition of the Glastonbury Festival is slowly rolling out, with the first round of performers announced on Thursday. Among those taking the stage at Worthy Farm Pilton in June are Busta Rhymes, Denzel Curry, Jorja Smith, Amaarae, En Vogue and Doechii.

Busta will perform on the first night, June 25, as will Denzel and En Vogue. Amaarae and Doechii will entertain fans with their sets the following day, June 26, and Jorja Smith will take the stage on the third night of Glastonbury, June 27.

Glastonbury 2025 will take place from June 25 to June 29, with more acts and attractions to be announced at a later date.

Tickets have sold out, but any canceled or returned tickets will be resold in the spring.

