Brooklyn Public Library to commemorate 30 years of Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt'

Jay-Z is seen before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Cote D'Ivoire and Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Jay-Z fans now have another opportunity to get library cards featuring his likeness. The Brooklyn Public Library has announced limited-edition library cards commemorating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt.

Featuring the black-and-white artwork and following the release of the 2023 Book of Hov exhibit library cards, the new cards will be available beginning June 25 — the exact date the album was released 30 years ago. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

In addition, Marcy Library will feature a curated display of books that have had a positive influence on Hov, who was raised in Brooklyn's Marcy Houses.

Pop-up experiences in Manhattan and Brooklyn are taking place June 25.

Roc Nation is also launching '96 & Forever, a yearlong program celebrating Jay's "body of work as a cultural archive," according to a post on Roc Nation's website.

As previously reported, the Reasonable Doubt festivities will also include an upcoming performance at Yankee Stadium and several vinyl releases, among other events.

Jay-Z was also recently celebrated at the Roots Picnic, where he debuted a new hairstyle. Beyoncé told the story behind the transformation in a video for her hair care line, Cécred.

“Everyone wants to know the details of JAY’s hair transformation,” she said. “Jay told me a few months ago he was planning on combing out his locs for the Philly show with The Roots. He wanted to do this in honor of his father. His name was Adnis Reeves, and his favorite sports team was from Philly.”

She also explained that the one reason he initially grew his locs was "to show Blue [Ivy Carter] that her hair was like his hair,” as the then 5-year-old “wasn’t feeling very confident about her hair."

The full video is on Cécred's YouTube.

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