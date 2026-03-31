Brandy talks successful career, new 'Phases' memoir

Brandy has done many things over the years, way more than she ever even imagined. She says in an interview with Variety that she only ever wished to sing.

“It’s beautiful because a lot of my life, I didn’t see for myself. Like I never saw an actress or I never saw mixing music with different opportunities,” she says. “All I saw was me wanting my voice to do a little bit of what Whitney [Houston]’s voice could do. And that was my dream."

"When I first started, it just seemed like everything was possible," she continued. "And I was able to accomplish a lot at a very young age and just dream really big."

She attributed her success in music, acting and Broadway to "trying to follow my heart and follow my spirit, follow my voice."

“It led me to places and certain moments that I will always remember," she explained. "Broadway was mind-blowing, to experience music and live theater and a connection with energy and the audience. You just feel so accomplished and so validated when you’re received.”

Next up for Brandy is the release of her memoir, Phases, out now. Her hope is that people "can see themselves ... and know that no matter what you go through in your life, with dedication, discipline and a strong foundation, you can get through anything.

“My life has not been perfect, but I’ve been able to navigate and heal and do the things that I’ve loved to do in my life. I went through a lot. But I’m still here and want to be an example of resilience and tell my stories," she continued. "Hopefully, I can do that, and it can leave a lasting touch on everyone’s life.”

Brandy received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.