Brandy honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star: 'I'm beyond grateful'

Brandy speaks onstage during her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on March 30, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"Almost Doesn't Count," but an official Hollywood Walk of Fame star does.

Brandy was honored with a star at a ceremony Monday and took to the stage to reflect on her journey.

"Seeing the stars on the Walk of Fame lit something in me. It made me believe. It made me affirm over my own life, 'I'm going to sing my way into one of these stars,' and I did," she said. "That is what makes this moment profound for me, so full circle, so sacred. I'm beyond grateful."

"A star on the Walk of Fame is a definition of legacy. It doesn't just celebrate your success, it cements your story. It doesn't just honor your work, it immortalizes your light. It is a symbol that says you didn't just arrive, you endured. You didn't just dream, you became," Brandy said.

"To me, this honor reflects the greats. It means you made it in a way that stands the test of time, not just in popularity, not just in the moment but in a way that leaves fingerprints on culture, art and on history. That humbles me deeply.

Brandy thanked "every person who saw something in me before the world did," her family, her mentors, her collaborators and more.

She is set to release her memoir, Phrases, on Tuesday.

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