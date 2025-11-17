Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris says 'now is the time' for 'long overdue' tour with New Edition

The New Edition Way tour kicks off in 2026, bringing New Edition onstage with Boyz II Men, a group Michael Bivins helped to launch and manage. After years of learning from the stars and succeeding on their own merit, Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men tells ABC Audio "now is the time" for them to come together.

"This is long overdue," he says of sharing the stage with New Edition. "I mean Boyz II Men and New Edition, we've been grafted in each other's lives by Michael Bivins bringing us in, and putting us in a position where we were able to express our talents and our abilities."

Though they were inspired by many different groups, Wanya says the members of N.E. were "the ones that really put hands on us and helped us get to that next level," which is why he's honored "to be sharing the stage with those guys."

He says, "We've always wanted to do it, and now is the time."

N.E.'s Ricky Bell agrees that the timing is right, as it aligns with where they all are in multiple aspects of their lives.

"Just the timing of everything ... not even just with our careers, I just think where we are as men, as a community, where we are spiritually and even mentally, this is just the perfect time to make this happen," he says.

"It feels like something that is just supposed to happen in the grand scheme of things," Ricky adds. "We always try to bring our fans something special, something that's unique, a unique experience that you don't get to see it all the time."

The New Edition tour, also featuring Toni Braxton, launches in January at the Oakland Arena in California. Tickets are currently on sale.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.