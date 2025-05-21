Boyz II Men talk 'Rainbow Connection' cover, say upcoming biopic is 'gonna be real'

Boyz II Men are the latest artists to add their spin to "Rainbow Connection." They were tapped by Disney to record their own rendition, which will play during California Adventure Park's World of Color Happiness! spectacle.

"We all grew up on this song. It was one of the songs that gave you a connection. It was one of those songs that just gave you that energy," Nathan Morris tells Entertainment Tonight when asked what it meant to cover the song.

Shawn Stockman says their version includes harmonies and the "Boyz II Men acrobatics" they're known for, with Wanya Morris adding they were careful to "maintain the integrity" of the track. "We want people to still feel the same but just get a little bit of an umph," he says.

Elsewhere in the interview, Boyz II Men told ET their upcoming biopic is "gonna be real."

"There's not really much information out there about Boyz II Men. We weren't in the internet age to where everything we did in our lives was publicized right after we do it," Wanya says, noting it's important for the film "to delve into those moments" that people didn't see.

"It's really a chance for us to tell our story, individually and as a group because there's a lot of things that happened individually in our lives that brought us to each other," he continues.

Shawn highlighted the group's origins in Philly, where he says they "had to endure and had to fight, whether figuratively or otherwise to get to certain spots."

"There may be some things in there people may think is unbelievable because of ... what they know of us," Nathan adds. "We're not putting anything in here that's not what it is."

