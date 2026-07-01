Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

rayzie Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform onstage during BET Experience - The Roots Presents: Class of '95 at Hollywood Bowl on June 08, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are known for singing about the "1st of tha Month," but now they have another date to celebrate: July 8.

That's the day the group will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category. The ceremony will feature radio personality Big Boy as emcee, with rapper Xzibit joining as a guest speaker.

"Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a blessing beyond words. Coming from Cleveland, we never imagined that the music we created would touch so many lives around the world. This honor belongs not only to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, but to our families, our city, our fans, and everyone who believed in us from the beginning," the group said in a statement. "More than three decades later, we're still here, still creating, and still carrying the legacy forward

Originally performing as Bone Enterpri$e, the group was discovered by Eazy-E and signed to Ruthless Records in 1993. They released their breakthrough EP, Creepin on ah Come Up, in 1994.

Over the course of their career, Bone Thugs have released multiple studio albums, including the chart-topping E. 1999 Eternal and The Art of War. They also earned a #1 hit with "Tha Crossroads," a tribute to Eazy-E, and won the Grammy Award for best rap performance by a duo or group for "Tha Crossroads" in 1997.

The group is also preparing to hit the road, with a new tour set to begin on July 10.

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