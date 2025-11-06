Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history.

#10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears

- Date: Sep 20, 1998

- Final score: 27-15

- Largest deficit: 15

#9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Baltimore Colts

- Date: Sep 9, 1979

- Final score: 29-26

- Largest deficit: 17

#8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears

- Date: Jan 2, 1983

- Final score: 26-23

- Largest deficit: 17

#7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

- Date: Oct 4, 1987

- Final score: 31-27

- Largest deficit: 17

#6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

- Date: Nov 23, 2008

- Final score: 38-20

- Largest deficit: 17

#5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

- Date: Dec 27, 2009

- Final score: 20-17

- Largest deficit: 17

#4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings

- Date: Sep 18, 2011

- Final score: 24-20

- Largest deficit: 17

#3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Chargers

- Date: Oct 4, 2020

- Final score: 38-31

- Largest deficit: 17

#2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons

- Date: Dec 20, 2020

- Final score: 31-27

- Largest deficit: 17

#1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Kansas City Chiefs

- Date: Nov 2, 2008

- Final score: 30-27

- Largest deficit: 21