Big Sean says Beyoncé initially thought 'IDFWU' was a 'little disrespectful'

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Big Sean's 2015 hit "I Don't F*** With You" is currently 9x Platinum, but it's a song Beyoncé thought might be a "little disrespectful."

During an appearance on the St. Brown Podcast, Sean recalled playing the track to Bey and Jay-Z in their home, noting they had opposite reactions.

"I went to their house and was playing them songs. Beyoncé was like, 'It's a little disrespectful. Maybe you should [get] Nicki Minaj on it for a female's voice,'" Sean remembered. "Jay-Z was like, 'Nah, it's hard, though.' He was like, 'People gonna get it that you just having fun.'"

“Then I remember I was getting texts from Hov. He sent me a text one time that was like, ‘Every day you not putting that song out, you losing,'" Sean said. "I almost didn’t put it on the album. I thought it was a little dumb.”

The final version of the song featured E-40 and appeared on Sean's third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!