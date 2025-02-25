Beyoncé shares second chapter of Reiimagine campaign with Levi's

Beyoncé is back with the second chapter of her Reiimagine campaign with Levi's. Much like her first, "Launderette," "Pool Hall" reimagines a throwback ad from the brand, with direction from Grammy winner Melina Matsoukas.

In it, Bey is dressed head to toe in a bedazzled Levi's outfit as she challenges and beats local shark Timothy Olyphant in a game of pool.

"There isn't another wardrobe piece that evokes comfort, modern elegance, classic Americana attire, and nostalgia the way denim does," Bey said in a statement, per Complex. "And when I think of all those things, I think of Levi's."

She continued, “For the second chapter in our collaboration we had even more fun in reimagining the denim on denim narrative, through the lens of a woman, who can be sexy, bold and a fierce competitor, all at once. We wanted to celebrate the duality of grace and power.”

Items from Bey's second chapter are now available for purchase, including pieces like the Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans, the Braided Vest and the Spade Trench.

