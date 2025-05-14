Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Tallahassee metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#21. Heritage Trails Community School
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 12 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#20. Turning Point
- Location: Jefferson County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 15 (not available student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#19. Gadsden Central Academy
- Location: Gadsden County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 21 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#18. Second Chance at Ghazvini Learning Center
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 39 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#17. Wakulla Institute
- Location: Wakulla County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 65 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#16. Gretchen Everhart School
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 105 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#15. PACE Center for Girls - Tallahassee
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 64 (64:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: D-
#14. Carter Parramore Academy
- Location: Gadsden County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 43 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: D-
#13. Success Academy at Ghazvini Learning Center
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 226 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: D+
#12. Jefferson County Schools K-12
- Location: Jefferson County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 715 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C
#11. Gadsden County High School
- Location: Gadsden County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,006 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+
#10. Florida A&M University Developmental Research School
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 621 (not available student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#9. Amos P. Godby High School
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,444 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#8. Wakulla High School
- Location: Wakulla County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,418 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#7. Crossroad Academy
- Location: Gadsden County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 553 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#6. James Rickards High School
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,581 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#5. SAIL High School
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 384 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. Lincoln High School
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,861 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Leon High School
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,935 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Lawton Chiles High School
- Location: Leon County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,900 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Florida State University School
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 1,875 (not available student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.