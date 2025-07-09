Best places to live in the Tallahassee metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Tallahassee metro area using data from Niche.
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Tallahassee metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#14. Aucilla

- Niche grade: C-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 174

#13. Greensboro

- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 684

#12. St. Marks

- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 273

#11. Wacissa

- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 328

#10. Gretna

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 1,405

#9. Waukeenah

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 225

#8. Monticello

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 2,627

#7. Attapulgus

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 744

#6. Quincy

- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 7,818

#5. Midway

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 3,504

#4. Woodville

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 4,109

#3. Havana

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 2,340

#2. Crawfordville

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 5,892

#1. Tallahassee

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 199,696

