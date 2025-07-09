Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Tallahassee metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#14. Aucilla
- Niche grade: C-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 174
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#13. Greensboro
- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 684
Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock
#12. St. Marks
- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 273
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Wacissa
- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 328
Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock
#10. Gretna
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 1,405
Laura Beach // Shutterstock
#9. Waukeenah
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 225
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#8. Monticello
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 2,627
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#7. Attapulgus
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 744
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Quincy
- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 7,818
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#5. Midway
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 3,504
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. Woodville
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 4,109
BAZA Production // Shutterstock
#3. Havana
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 2,340
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#2. Crawfordville
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 5,892
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#1. Tallahassee
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 199,696