A Babyface documentary film is in production

If you have ever wondered how Babyface's many collaborations came to life, a documentary film will soon provide the answer. The film is currently in production and will take fans through his process of writing and producing songs, some of which were inspired by his own heartbreaks. Babyface will also share behind-the-scene moments, and discuss some of his career highs and lows, with commentary from a few of his most notable collaborators.

“I’ve often wondered how an unassuming kid from Indianapolis got to where he is today, working with artists and achieving dreams I could’ve never imagined when I first started,” Babyface says in a press release. “This documentary is giving me a chance to go down memory lane with a fine-tooth comb, reexamining the highs and lows of my life and career. I’m discovering where all the songs really came from — and perhaps just as important, the how and why.”

Chris Moukarbel is set to direct the Babyface film, and Kenya Barris will serve as producer.

“Babyface and his music [have] always been part of the soundtrack of my life,” Chris says in the release. “His imprint on the music world is massive and I feel really honored to be even a small part in sharing his story through directing this film.”

Barris adds his hope is that “this project not only spotlights Babyface's remarkable career but also gives people a glimpse into the man behind the musical genius, who just might be one of the funniest motherf****** I’ve ever met.”

