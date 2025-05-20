Angela Bassett views her second Madame Tussauds wax figure: 'They got it right, it's just beautiful'

Angela Bassett took time from her Mission Impossible press tour to look at a sculpture of herself. While at Merlin Entertainments' Madame Tussauds Orlando, she viewed her second wax figure, a spitting image of her look from the Los Angeles world premiere of The Book of Clarence. There, she paired a FARM Rio V-neck jumpsuit with some matching stilettos and accessories.

“They got it right, it’s just beautiful,” said Bassett of the wax figure, which was brought to life after 200 measurements and reference photos, as well as her meetings with the creative team. “To have a career that has brought me two wax figures at Madame Tussauds is kind of humbling," she continued, noting it made her proud to have a figure in Orlando, which is not too far from her hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Madame Tussauds Orlando general manager Paul Gould credited Bassett for the execution, which he says was due to her involvement in the project.

“Angela was hands-on throughout the process, from selecting the perfect look to reviewing early details of the figure,” he said. “That level of involvement always makes the figure even more lifelike and personal and we can't wait for guests to experience Angela’s vision of how she wanted to be represented.”

