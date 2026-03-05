Angela Bassett, Solange Knowles to be honored at the Schomburg Center's centennial gala

Angela Bassett attends the 8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic)

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at the New York Library is hosting a centennial gala, during which Angela Bassett and Solange Knowles will be honored. The April 30 event will celebrate the renowned research library's 100th anniversary.

Bassett and Knowles are two of five people being recognized for outstanding achievements in their respective fields. The other honorees are novelist and short-story writer Edwidge Danticat, historian and professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Delroy Lindo is among the honorary co-chairs for the gala, which also includes Sherry B. Bronfman and Audra McDonald. The committee includes members Colman Domingo, Ava Duvernay and Bevy Smith.

According to the library's website, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture has been "devoted to the research, preservation and exhibition of materials focused on African American, African Diasporic, and African experiences" for 100 years.

The centennial gala, to be held at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, is one of the many ways the milestone is being celebrated. More events will be posted on the Schomburg website.

