Andra Day lands supporting role in Bradley Cooper movie 'Is This Thing On?'

Andra Day has secured another acting role, this time in Bradley Cooper's next film Is This Thing On? Variety reports she'll be acting alongside Sean Hayes as well as Will Arnett and Laura Dern, who star as the main characters Alex and Tess.

Is This Thing On? will follow their marriage as it "quietly unravels," per the logline. "Alex seeks new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess confronts the sacrifices she made for their family — forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form."

Arnett wrote the film with Mark Chappell and produced alongside Cooper.

"Filmmaking truly, honestly, is very similar to sports — team sports," Cooper said of the movie, which he previewed on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' championship. "It's very, very similar to football in particular. If one of the 11 messes up, the whole thing's screwing up. Same thing in a movie set."

“Anybody that’s ever made a movie knows that the camera operator and the dolly grip and the sound mixer and the first AD, these are key positions that are as important as the actors or anybody else," he adds.

Is This Thing On? will follows Andra's recent roles in Exhibiting Forgiveness and The Deliverance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.