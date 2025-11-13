Akon arrested in Georgia for active warrant over suspended license

Akon was arrested Friday when officers in Chamblee, Georgia, discovered him while responding to a wanted person alert.

An incident report explains the Flock camera system had flagged a white Tesla Cybertruck registered to Akon, born Aliaune Badara Thiam, who had an active warrant from the Roswell Police Department.

Akon was found alongside the vehicle, which was parked at Tint World on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. His identity was confirmed to match the license photo of the wanted person. The active warrant against him had also been confirmed.

The incident report notes Akon stayed calm as he was placed in handcuffs, and checked for weapons and contraband. He was taken to DeKalb County Jail and, according to The Associated Press, was booked by Roswell police into another jail, where he was later released on bail.

The warrant for Akon's arrest had been issued because he failed to appear in court for a suspended license, the AP reports. Police had discovered the singer on the street in a disabled Tesla Cybertruck on Sept. 10 with no valid auto insurance. They also found a suspended license for missing a court hearing in January 2023, as well as an illegal vape, both of which they eventually seized.

Akon's truck was later towed and impounded, and he was cited for the suspended driver's license.

He is currently in India for some tour dates.

