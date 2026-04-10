Afrika Bambaataa, hip-hop pioneer and founder of Universal Zulu Nation, has died

DJ Afrika Bambaataa performs during the 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors party supported by David Yurman at Guggenheim Museum on March 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for David Yurman)

Afrika Bambaataa, a hip-hop pioneer and the Father of the Electro Funk Sound, has died. He was 68 years old. A representative for Naf Management confirmed the news in a statement.

"On behalf of the entire Hip Hop community, I am heartbroken to share that we have lost my brother, my legend — Afrika Bambaataa," the statement begins. "He was more than a man. He was a movement. A father to a culture. A light that guided millions across the world through Peace, Unity, Love, and Having Fun."

"Hip Hop will never be the same without him - but everything Hip Hop is today, it is because of him. His spirit lives in every beat, every cypher, every corner of this globe he touched," it continues. "We did not just lose a legend. We lost our foundation. We lost our brother."

Born Lance Taylor on April 17, 1957, in New York City, Bambaataa began his early life as a member of the Black Spades street gang. As a music enthusiast, he started deejaying at house parties in the early 1970s, inspired by DJs like Kool DJ Dee and Kool DJ Herc. He later organized block parties and participated in breakdancing competitions throughout the Bronx.

As the Black Spades declined, Bambaataa established the Bronx River Organization performing group — later called The Organization — at Stevenson High School. Inspired by his studies of African history, he later transformed his organization into the Universal Zulu Nation, a collective that brought together DJs, MCs, breakdancers, graffiti artists and other creatives, and promoted positive, conscious and artistic expression.

Bambaataa was also a pioneer of the electro-funk sound. His groundbreaking single “Planet Rock" with his group Soulsonic Force became a global hit and was certified Gold, eventually playing a major role in shaping genres such as Miami bass, electronica, house, hip house and early techno. He gained further recognition with tracks like “Looking for the Perfect Beat," “Renegades of Funk” and his collaboration with James Brown, “Unity.”

Bam played a key role in developing the careers of artists such as New Edition, Maurice Starr and the Jonzun Crew. His eclectic deejay sets, which blended genres including go-go, soca, salsa, reggae, rock, jazz, funk and African music, earned him nicknames like “Master of Records" and the “Grandfather” or “Godfather of Hip Hop Culture."

Bambaataa was deeply involved in humanitarian efforts, as well. He promoted Afrocentric, spiritual and health-conscious education, as well as hip-hop history. He participated in anti-apartheid initiatives, including “Hip Hop Artists Against Apartheid” for Warlock Records in 1990, and helped organize a concert at Wembley Stadium in London in honor of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison. He also raised funds for the African National Congress in Italy.

In addition to his music and activism, Bambaataa worked as a radio host on Hot 97 FM in New York City; served as a visiting scholar at Cornell University; contributed to the early development of the Hip Hop Museum; and appeared as a voice actor on the television series Kung Faux.

Bambaataa faced several sexual assault allegations in 2016 dating back to the '70 and '80s, all of which he denied; the allegations were met with backlash and led to him stepping down from a leadership role for Universal Zulu Nation. Rolling Stone reports he lost a child sexual abuse civil case in May 2025 after failing to make a court appearance.

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