50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye's 'I Want You' being celebrated with new releases

The 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye's 13th studio album, I Want You, is being celebrated with a whole host of new releases.

The original album has gotten an audio upgrade with the release of a UMe Vinylphyle premium vinyl pressing, cut from the original analog tapes. In addition, a special two-LP I Want You 2 has been released, featuring a remix of the title track, bonus tracks, alternate takes and rarities. The bonus material was first reissued in 2003 on CD, but the new release marks the first time they've ever been released on vinyl.

Also marking the anniversary is the release of a new digital remix of the album track "Soon I'll Be Loving You," from Grammy-winning producer Salaam Remi, which is now available via digital outlets.

“‘Soon I’ll Be Loving You Again’ is my favorite song ever, the number one played song in my life,” says Remi. “You feel the layers and complexity of Marvin from the soles of your feet to the crown of your hair.”

But that's not all. On March 27, the digital EP I Want You Remixed will also be released, featuring three new mixes of the title track, which was a top-20 hit for Gaye.

Released March 16, 1976, I Want You was Gaye's follow-up to 1973's Let's Get It On. It peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200 and hit #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

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