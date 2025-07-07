50 Cent celebrates 50th birthday with launch of 50 Cent Action channel on Pluto TV

50 Cent is in the birthday spirit — so much so that he's gifted fans with free access to his 50 Cent Action channel. Taking to social media on his birthday Sunday, he announced that fans can watch the channel on Pluto TV.

"Hey what's up, it's 50 Cent celebrating my birthday and I'm giving you gifts," he said in a video shared to his Instagram. "You can go stream 50 Cent Action for free on Pluto TV now. What better way to celebrate the day than to stream 50 Cent Action."

50 Cent Action is also available on Roku, LG, Prime Video, Sling TV and DIRECTV, giving viewers access to Freelancers, Righteous Kill, Fire with Fire and other cinematic thrillers and blockbuster series in 50's curated library.

It launched on Pluto TV as he reflected on 50 years of life in an AI-edited video featuring clips from his "In Tha Club," "I Get Money" and "Candy Shop" music videos, as well as his performance at the Super Bowl and more.

Among those who sent him birthday wishes was Fat Joe, who once had a public feud with the Queens entrepreneur.

"It's funny how a so-called enemy can become an incredible friend," he captioned a photo of 50 in a navy blue suit. "God bless you my brother 50 more hbd king @50cent."

