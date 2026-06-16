10 summer travel experiences Gen Z is planning trips around

Ask someone about their favorite travel memory, and chances are they won't start by naming a destination—they'll start with a moment. Watching the sunrise from a mountaintop. Sailing into a hidden cove. Sharing a meal with locals. The experiences travelers remember most are often the ones that make a place feel real.

That's especially true for Gen Z travelers. As they plan summer getaways, many are prioritizing experiences over traditional sightseeing and choosing destinations based on the adventures, cultural moments, and once-in-a-lifetime activities they can't replicate at home.

From iconic bucket-list adventures to unforgettable local traditions, EF Ultimate Break highlights 10 summertime travel experiences to plan a trip around.

1. Island-hopping in Croatia

A wooden motor-sailing vessel anchored in a secluded cove in Croatia. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Imagine spending a week sailing between islands with your friends without spending luxury-vacation money. Croatia is made for summer break. Crystal-clear water, historic coastal cities, and island-hopping days that blur together in the best way. It’s social, scenic, and ideal for vacation groups who want beach clubs one day and medieval old towns the next.

2. Exploring caves, castles, and lakeside towns in Slovenia

A beautiful island church situated in the middle of Lake Bled in Slovenia. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Slovenia is one of those places that quietly earns its way onto your all-time list. Ljubljana's riverfront feels like the whole city's outdoor living room—relaxed, charming, uncrowded. Lake Bled delivers scenery that doesn't feel real: a glassy alpine lake, a hilltop castle, a tiny island church you can row out to. And underground, Postojna Caves offer a surreal experience. Summer is a good time to discover it before everyone else catches on.

3. Exploring the Golden Circle in Iceland

A scenic green landscape with snow-capped mountains in Iceland. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Iceland feels like another world. The Golden Circle packs waterfalls, geysers, and wild horses into one jaw-dropping loop, the perfect adventure for travelers who need a reunion with their bestie, Mother Nature. Plus, Icelandic people are super kind and definitely know how to appreciate the time they do get in the sun—the pubs are lively, and the late-night hotdogs are abundant.

4. Ziplining and nature adventures in Costa Rica

A rainforest coastline with rocky formations and sandy shores in Costa Rica. (Stacker/Stacker)

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If your idea of a perfect getaway includes adrenaline and fresh air, Costa Rica delivers. One minute you’re ziplining through the rainforest, the next you’re spotting sloths or swimming in waterfalls. Summer brings lush landscapes and warm weather, aka peak season for outdoor adventure. For some travelers, Costa Rica can also be a more affordable option than some all-inclusive resort destinations.

5. Beaches and sea caves in the Algarve, Portugal

Golden cliffs and rock formations along a picturesque beach in Algarve, Portugal. (Stacker/Stacker)

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The Algarve is a place that turns everyone into a sunset person. Golden cliffs, turquoise water, and boat cruises through sea caves make this a dream summer trip. It's relaxed without being boring and social without being overwhelming—great for groups or people traveling abroad for the first time. Bonus: Portugal is one of the most budget-friendly countries in Western Europe.

6. Japan after dark

Bright and neon-light streets of commercial shops and stores in Tokyo, Japan. (Stacker/Stacker)

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When the summer heat fades, Japan takes on a whole new personality. Wander through Tokyo's neon-lit neighborhoods, squeeze into tiny ramen shops tucked under some train tracks, belt out your favorite songs in a karaoke room with new friends, and watch the city glow long after midnight. These aren’t the summer nights on the boardwalk you’re used to, mostly because they pretty much never end.

7. Swimming along the Amalfi Coast

A stunning view of the Amalfi Coast and sunset from a restaurant in Italy. (Stacker/Stacker)

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The Amalfi Coast is a beautiful place. Think colorful towns stacked on cliffs, winding coastal roads, and swims that feel like nostalgic movie scenes. Early summer is ideal—warm weather, fewer crowds, and lots of gelato served in actual lemons. It’s perfect for travelers who want equal parts sightseeing, beach days, and living out their European summer fantasies.

8. Chasing sunsets and sea days in Greece

A sunset view of the iconic whitewashed buildings and the open sea in Santorini, Greece. (Stacker/Stacker)

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For many travelers, Greece is a standout summer destination. Santorini brings the iconic whitewashed buildings and sunsets, while Crete balances it out with beaches, history, and a more laid-back feel. Together, they're the ultimate combo for people who want that iconic summer photo. Clear water, golden-hour swims, and dinners that turn into long nights out.

9. Wandering through Morocco’s markets, mountains, and coast

Young tourists posing for a photo with the desert landscape of Morocco as their backdrop. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Morocco feels like multiple trips in one. From colorful souks to coastal towns and desert landscapes, it’s ideal for people who pride themselves on being unpredictable. Rich culture, unforgettable visuals, and experiences that feel far from the ordinary are part of the appeal.

10. Finding adventure and rest in Bali

A tourist walking through the lush green and tropical trees in Bali, Indonesia. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Bali is where mornings are for waterfalls and afternoons are for beach clubs or rice terrace views. Summer is a popular time to visit, especially if you’re looking for a mix of adventure and R&R. It’s affordable, stunning, and always delivers.

The best travel experiences often have one thing in common: they're difficult to fully appreciate from a postcard or social media feed alone. Whether it's hiking ancient trails, exploring historic cities with local guides, or navigating multiple destinations in a single trip, some experiences are best understood by being there.

Of course, experiences like these don't always come with simple logistics. Planning trains across Japan, island-hopping through Croatia, or navigating multiple cities in Morocco can be a lot to coordinate on your own. That's one reason guided group travel may appeal to Gen Z travelers: less time spent stressing over the details, more time spent actually experiencing the destination.

Long after the photos are buried in a camera roll, it's often those experiences—not the flight, hotel, or landmarks—that travelers remember most.

This story was produced by EF Ultimate Break and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.