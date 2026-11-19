HOT 105 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

Holidays at Universal

We have your chance to win tickets! It’s Holidays like never before at Universal Orlando Resort. With returning favorites and new festivities, this season is bigger, brighter, and merrier. Enjoy festive décor, food and drinks (for purchase), seasonal entertainment and more. Celebrate November 14 through January 3.

To enter, register on the free HOT 105 app!

You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

You could win a Grand Prize for 4 people, including:

• 3-Day Park-to-Park admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Epic Universe theme parks

• 2-Night Hotel accommodations at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

• Overnight Hotel Self-Parking access for one vehicle on both nights

Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice.

Dr. Seuss properties TM & © 2026 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade & Related Characters ©2026 Macy’s Inc. Cabana Bay Beach Resort TM & © 2026 UCF Hotel Venture II. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

Register Below:

[ WHQT HOT 105 UNIVERSAL ORLANDO HOLIDAY 2026 SWEEPSTAKES ]

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/28/26–12/11/26. Open to legal FL res. in Broward, Miami-Dade, or Palm Beach counties; 18+. To enter, visit hot105fm.com/contests or the HOT 105 App (free), and submit entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hot105fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

©2021 Cox Media Group