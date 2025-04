Last weekend, Nikki Ramirez spent time with six amazing young students at the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy held at the Contemporary Resort in Walt Disney World. The event was nothing short of spectacular as these young people got to experience and learn about the endless possibilities that are available to them in their futures. Nikki caught up with each of them to talk about their experience at the academy and plans they have for their future.

