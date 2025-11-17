'The Legend of Zelda' live-action film starts production, Nintendo shares new photos

A Link figurine from 'The Legend of Zelda' with shop staff inside Nintendo Tokyo store in Shibuya. (Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

We now have our first look at The Legend of Zelda movie.

The first photos from Nintendo and Sony's live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda video game franchise were released Monday on the Nintendo Today! app.

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, who serves as a producer on the project, then shared the new photos to his social media. These new images come as filming for the project has started, with Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth taking on the roles of Princess Zelda and the swordsman Link, respectively.

"We have begun full-scale filming of the live-action 'Legend of Zelda' movie in the beautiful natural surroundings with Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link," Miyamoto wrote. "Filming is progressing smoothly, so we hope you will continue to support us."

The photos show Link and Zelda standing in the middle of a green field. Both actors are dressed in their character's signature costumes, with Zelda carrying her signature bow and arrow.



Miyamoto revealed the casting of Link and Zelda on his social media back in July.

Wes Ball, who helmed The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, directs the upcoming film. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 7, 2027.

