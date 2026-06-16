'The Four Seasons' books season 3

(L-R) Tina Fey as Kate, Marco Calvani as Claude, Will Forte as Jack, Erika Henningsen as Ginny, Colman Domingo as Danny, and Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne in Episode 202 of 'The Four Seasons,' season 2. (Cr. Emily V. Aragones/Netflix © 2025)

The Four Seasons is officially getting three.

Netflix has renewed the comedy series — from co-creators Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield — for a third season.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of The Four Seasons to life," the three say. "Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG!"

The show follows a year in the life of a group of longtime friends over the course of four seasonal vacations.

Fey stars alongside Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani and Erika Henningsen. Steve Carell starred in season 1, although his character, Nick, died in a car crash at the end of that season. Season 2 found the friends dealing with the aftermath of that death and keeping up their travel traditions.

“It’s been a joy watching the chaotic, beautiful journey of these lifelong friends,” says Tracey Pakosta, vice president of U.S. comedy series at Netflix. “Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield have a magical way of blending heart and sharp humor, making us feel like part of the inner circle. Audiences have fallen in love with these characters and this legendary cast’s electric chemistry. We’re thrilled to keep the vacation going for Season 3.”

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