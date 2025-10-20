See the first look at Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone in 'I Play Rocky'

By Mary Pat Thompson

Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone in 'I Play Rocky.' (Amazon MGM Studios)

We have our first look at the upcoming film I Play Rocky.

Amazon MGM Studios revealed that production is underway for the upcoming film about the making of the movie Rocky.

Along with the announcement that cameras are now rolling on the project, the studio shared the first-look photo of Anthony Ippolito in costume as a young Sylvester Stallone.

The photo finds Ippolito wearing gray sweatpants, Converse sneakers and a black beanie as he runs on the beach with a bulldog.

"Production is underway for I PLAY ROCKY, starring Anthony Ippolito. The film tells the true story of Sylvester Stallone and his unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky, he was meant to be Rocky Balboa," Amazon MGM Studios shared alongside the first-look photo on Instagram.

Peter Farrelly is directing the upcoming film from a script by Peter Gamble.

