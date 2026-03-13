'Mayor of Kingstown' season 5 starts production

Jeremy Renner and Hugh Dillon behind the scenes of 'Mayor of Kingstown' season 5. (Jeremy Parsons/Paramount+)

Production has started on the fifth and final season of Mayor of Kingstown.

Paramount+ announced that cameras have started rolling in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on the hit drama series, which stars Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco.

Also returning for the final season are Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Necar Zadegan, Nichole Galicia and Lennie James.

Joining the show for the fifth season is David Morse, who will play Russell Hardy, a seasoned FBI agent sent to Kingstown.

"In the wake of Tracy's murder and the vengeance visited upon Callahan by Mike (Renner) and Kyle (Handley), FBI agent Russell Hardy (Morse) arrives in Kingstown searching for the 'fugitive' Callahan. A true lawman, Agent Hardy threatens to unearth all of Mike’s sins and secrets, and disrupt Kingstown's tenuous balance of power," according to the official season 5 synopsis.

This final season will consist of eight episodes. Taylor Sheridan co-created Mayor of Kingstown with Dillon. Dave Erickson serves as its showrunner.

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