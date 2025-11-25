Hot 105 remembers the icon, Jimmy Cliff

By Gustavo Chacon and Tanto Irie

Jimmy Cliff, Jamaican singer and songwriter, passed away yesterday at the age of 81. Here’s a lookback to when we had him in-house on our Hot Live, Reggae Runnins Edition.

0 of 74

0 of 23

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!