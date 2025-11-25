Hot 105 remembers the icon, Jimmy Cliff

Jimmy Cliff

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 29: Singer Jimmy Cliff performs at the "46664 - Give One Minute of Your Life to AIDS" concert at Greenpoint Stadium on November 29, 2003 in Cape Town, South Africa. The concert will benefit the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the fight against AIDS in Africa. It is one of the biggest rock events ever staged in Africa and will also be the most widely distributed media event in history with a potential audience of more than 2 billion people in 166 countries. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jimmy Cliff

(Frank Micelotta)