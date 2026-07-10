Catherine Laga'aia, Dwayne Johnson on the live-action 'Moana' adaptation

How far will you go to see the live-action adaptation of Moana? Catherine Laga'aia, who stars as the titular wayfinder in the new film, hopes you'll go as far as your local movie theater.

The young actress takes over the role of Moana from Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced her in the original 2016 animated film. Laga'aia told ABC News that she and Cravalho have formed a sisterhood that will always connect them.

"I have sisters. I know what that bond feels like. And it's to have a shared experience with someone. To live through something with someone. It's one of the binding qualities of sisters, and me and Auli'i now have that," Laga'aia said. "We truly are sisters. We've lived through something together, whether or not we did it in the same year, we've experienced something similar, and that's what has bound us together."

Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as the demigod Maui in this new version of the film. He said the songs and the film's dialogue carried a different weight when performing in person and not simply recording them in a voice booth.

"Everything carries a different weight," Johnson said, pointing out that the live-action features "real flesh and blood, human beings" who have "soul behind the eyes."

Johnson understands how beloved the original Moana is and the importance of doing justice to the story.

"It was the opportunity for us to showcase our culture in a real way, live-action way, but also we had a shot to do something pretty cool and different," Johnson said.

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