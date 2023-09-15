On Assignment-Spotlight Artist: Yahsuko Savoy

Yahsuko Savoy is a Haitian bilingual Gospel Singer born in the country of Haiti. She began singing at the tender age of 2. Surrounded by strong women of faith during her upbringing, they significantly influenced her life. Having encountered God at an early age, she has dedicated her life to His work. As she often states, “A person’s purpose is revealed through their encounter with God.” At 13, Yahsuko gave her life to Jesus Christ, leading to her baptism. This transformative experience ignited her purpose and her journey into singing Gospel music. Specializing in singing, she has aided numerous women in finding their musical expression.

Currently, she serves as the head worship leader at Vie Abondante Ministries. Collaborating with international worship leaders, she spreads the Gospel through her singing. Yahsuko is not only a singer but also a preacher, aspiring CEO, content creator, and podcaster. She has shared stages with notable Gospel artists like Rich Tolbert Jr., African Gospel Singer Sinach, Chandler Moore, and Jekalyn Carr. Her aspiration extends to mentoring young men and women through her podcast available on all social media platforms, aiming to make a broader impact.

