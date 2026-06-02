2-Time Grammy Award Winner Peabo Bryson Dies at 75

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Peabo Bryson performs onstage during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC.

The R&B world is heartbroken over the news of Peabo Bryson who passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a stroke per TMZ.

Known for his legendary voice behind Disney Classics “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World” he has kept the culture grooving with timeless hits to last a lifetime.

Peabo Bryson’s family released a statement

With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing.

Internationally celebrated as the legendary voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney classics “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World,” Peabo also captivated audiences through timeless R&B classics, including “Feel the Fire,” “I’m So Into You,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again” and ”Reaching for the Sky” among many others.

He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.

For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments. His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.

In this deeply difficult moment, the family asks for privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage.

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” the family shared. “While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the compassion shown during this time and asks for continued privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss. They remain deeply appreciative of the prayers, love and support from around the world.

Celebration of life and memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.

May the R&B icon rest in peace.